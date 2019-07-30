Govt suspends PDS concession agreement

The government through the Ministry of Finance and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited has suspended the concession agreement with Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited with immediate effect.
A statement signed and issued by the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Tuesday evening - July 30, 2019 - said the decision followed the detection of fundamental and material breaches of PDS’ obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction which have been discovered upon further due diligence.
“The Demand Guarantees were key prerequisites for the lease of assets on 1st March, 2019 to secure the assets that were transferred to the concessionaire,” the statement said.
It added: “The government is conducting a full enquiry into the matter, and the outcome will inform the next course of action. Government has taken steps to ensure distribution, billing and payment services continue uninterrupted.”
The government assured the general public and customers “that this development will not interfere with the distribution of electricity services to customers.”