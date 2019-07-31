Police hunt for 3 robbery suspects

The police have mounted a manhunt for three unidentified men who attacked a household at Senteo, Lakeside, in Accra, and attempted to bolt with an unregistered vehicle, cash and other items after holding the family hostage.
The suspected robbers attacked their victims at about 1 a.m. last Saturday while the family members were asleep at home near Big Dreams International School.
The trio — each said to be carrying a gun, with one of them masked — broke into their house with the aid of a pinch bar and held the family hostage while they ransacked the home.
The suspected robbers allegedly made away with an unregistered Toyota Corolla vehicle, an amount of GH¢2,535, four mobile phones, an unspecified quantity of assorted drinks and a 42-inch Skyworth flat-screen television set.
They, however, abandoned some of their booty — including the vehicle and tools used for breaking into the house — after engaging the police in a gun battle away from the house after the police had pursued them.
The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrs Effia Tenge, told the Daily Graphic that the National Police Information Room received a distress call about an attack by some suspected robbers on a family at Senteo.
She said the Lakeside District Police Command patrol team proceeded to the area immediately upon being alerted.
By the time the police arrived, however, the suspected robbers had completed their operation and left, she said.
Victims narration
The victims — whose identities have been withheld by the police — were said to have narrated their experience with the gun-wielding trio to the police.
The police trailed the suspects upon a tip-off until they caught up with them at a spot near the Ashaiman and Senteo boundary where the Toyota Corolla had broken down.
A gun battle then ensued between the suspected robbers and the police, but the three men abandoned the vehicle and escaped through a nearby bush during the shootout.
DSP Tenge said a search conducted on the car led to the retrieval of two black bags, a pinch bar, car jerk, pliers, a screwdriver, one red mask, a black spectacle and two mobile phones believed to belong to the suspected robbers.
The 42-inch television set and a bag containing broken bottles, which were believed to be the assorted drinks stolen from the house, were also retrieved.
The exhibits, including the car, were taken to the Lakeside Police station.