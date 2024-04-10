UNHCR rallies private sector, others to support Burkinabe refugees

Diana Mensah Apr - 10 - 2024 , 08:28

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has rallied the private sector, foundations and philanthropists to raise more than GH¢1.3 million in less than two weeks towards the maintenance of Burkinabe refugees in the country.

At the inaugural UNHCR Ramadan Iftar, the partners contributed GH¢837,000 towards the upkeep of the refugees and host communities in the Upper East Region.

A week later, the UN Refugee Agency organised the UNHCR AfriPolo Charity, a polo tournament and reception event which raised GH¢544,910 for the same charitable cause.

This year’s inaugural UNHCR Ramadan Iftar held at the National Mosque in Accra convened UNHCR Islamic Philanthropy Supporters, including Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Fatimatu Abubakar, Alhassan Suhuyini, Umaru Amadu Sanda and Shamima Muslim.

During the Iftar, Qatar Charity donated 15,000 hot meals to Burkinabe refugees at the Tarikom refugee settlement.

Others who donated in the second event included Persol Systems Limited, Ghana Link Network Services Limited and a travel and tour agency, Wakanow.com.

The rest are Silver Star Auto, Bola Ray Impact25, Signum Development, GTP, Africa Business Bureau, Vinakoper Wines, Glacio Ltd., Kenya Airways, Special Ice Company Ltd., Metalex Company Ltd. and IPMC Ghana.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, who is also the UNHCR Islamic Philanthropy Champion, said, “This UNHCR campaign for Ramadan is a reminder of what the power of our Sadaqah and Zakat can do in helping alleviate the suffering of refugees and displaced people”.

“We must all do our part,” the National Chief Imam added. The Country Manager of Qatar Charity Ghana, Hasan Owda, said his organisation welcomed the opportunity to support UNHCR’s Ramadan campaign.

He said the charity had used its eight years presence in Ghana to support humanitarian and developmental programmes to help fight poverty and improve lives. “We recognise that Burkinabe refugees that have recently fled their homes because of violence and the Ghanaian communities that host them need our collective support. Qatar Charity is committed to working with the UNHCR to help rebuild the lives of refugees and the host community,” Mr Owda stated.

At the second event, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd, Nick Danso-Adjei, who presented a cheque for $10,000 to the charity, said the contribution was a significant stride towards supporting the invaluable work of the UNHCR in providing relief and hope to displaced individuals.

“At Ghana Link, we believe in the power of partnership and the impact it can have on our world, particularly for those who find themselves in the most challenging of circumstances,” he stated.

The Chief Executive of Wakanow for the Rest of West Africa, Sodie Osei-Bonsu, after presenting a cheque for $20,000, said “While we provide our customers the opportunity to fly with affordable flights, we are very cognisant of families forced to flee their homes. No one should be forced to flee and no one should be left behind”.

The company entered a partnership with the UNHCR last year to help in the provision of livelihoods and economic empowerment support for families forced to flee their homes in Africa.

Andrew Ginsberg of the UNHCR Ghana Office expressed gratitude to the supporters for the gesture. “The GH¢1.38 million collectively raised will support 2,303 refugee families with warm meals and agricultural livelihood kits to not only feed families but also support them in rebuilding their life and contributing to Ghana’s economy in the north.”

He also expressed appreciation for the longstanding relationship with the government and the Ghana Refugee Board.