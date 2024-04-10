Livestock patronage low, prices skyrocket ... As Muslims mark Eid-ul-Fitr

Mohammed Fugu & Joshua Bediako Koomson Apr - 10 - 2024 , 08:27

The prices of livestock have shot up drastically in the wake of the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr by the Muslim community today and tomorrow.

This has resulted in the low patronage because many people are unable to afford them citing the harsh economic conditions. Checks by the Daily Graphic in some markets in Accra and Tamale revealed that the prices of livestock have increased by more than 40 per cent on average, compared to the same period last year.

However, few traders in livestock, mainly sheep and cows, were awaiting buyers.

Generally, rams and goats are not in short supply but the high cost and difficult economic situation have eroded their purchasing power, many said.

In some Zango communities such as Nima, Accra Newtown and Avenor, checks by the Daily Graphic revealed that the prices of goats, rams and cows have increased due to the depreciation of the cedi against the CFA.

This is because most of these livestock are brought from mostly Burkina Faso and this has consequently affected their demand for the Eid-ul-fitr celebration.

Observations

At sales points in Nima, North Industrial Area and Accra Newtown, it was observed that most streets had a line-up of goats, cattle and sheep for sale. However, the business was not as brisk as the dealers had hoped for compared to previous years.

When the Daily Graphic went around, it was observed that the sale of goats ranged between GH¢1,200 to GH¢2,000, with sheep and cattle costing higher. The price of sheep costs between GH¢1,200 and GH¢3,500, with the preferred white giant ram being sold at about GH¢5,000.

In Tamale, the prices of ram ranged between GH¢2,500 and GH¢3,000, while cattle ranged between GH¢9,000 to GH¢30,000 depending on their size. The traders, mainly middlemen, who buy from the farmers to retail at higher prices, attributed the high cost of the livestock to the cost of transport and the cedi depreciation against the Francophone currency, the CFA.

A trader, Alhassan Fuseini, expressed worry over the low patronage of the livestock. ‘Market has been very slow because there is no money in the system, people come to ask for the prices and leave without buying,’ he said.

A resident, Adam Salifu, said he was unable to purchase livestock for the festivity because of the prevailing economic condition adding, ‘This year I am unable to put a smile on the face of my family so we will just manage it like that.’

Eid ul-Fitr

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. It is a time of official receptions and private visits when friends greet one another, present gifts; new clothes are worn and the graves of relatives are visited.

High prices

Therefore, during the festival and the days leading up to the main celebration, there is brisk business in the sale of animals. However, it was observed that patronage had not been that encouraging, a situation blamed on the high prices of the livestock used for the celebration.

Traders

Speaking to one of the traders, Ahmed Tijani bemoaned the price hike but blamed it on the cedi depreciation against the CFA and the cost of transportation. He said the cost of transporting one animal to Accra was around GH¢150 while many of them were purchased from Burkina Faso and Niger.

“So if the exchange rate is high, it affects the prices of livestock as well as the cost of transporting them to Ghana,” he said. The situation, he said, had resulted in poor sales and that was affecting their business.

Another trader, Dawuda Buhari, expressed the hope that he would get better sales tomorrow. He said although he had been able to sell a few goats, the real business would start tomorrow. “I believe that people are still preparing to come. Tomorrow is another day and I am hopeful that I will make good sales,” he said.