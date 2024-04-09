Next article: Notice of list of dormant accounts held by Affinity Ghana Savings and Loans Limited

SSNIT Director-General John Ofori-Tenkorang fired

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Apr - 09 - 2024 , 22:31

The Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), John Ofori-Tenkorang has been sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He has up to April 15, 2024 to handover to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo and proceed to collect any terminal benefits he may be entitled to.

A letter dated April 8, 2024, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante and addressed to John Ofori-Tenkorang and seen by Graphic Online stated.

It read: "Reference is made to your appointment letter dated 1st July, 2019, issued by the Public Services Commission."

"In accordance with paragraph 8 of the said appointment letter, I regret to inform you that the President has terminated your appointment effective 15th April, 2024 with three (3) months salary in lieu of notice.

"You are directed to hand over your office to Mr. Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo and proceed to collect any terminal benefits you may be entitled to.

"To ensure a smooth transition, kindly hand over and cease to act as the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) no later than close of business on Monday, 15th April, 2024.

"The President thanks you for your service to the nation and extends his best wishes," the letter added.

