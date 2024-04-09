Notice of list of dormant accounts held by Affinity Ghana Savings and Loans Limited

Graphic Online Apr - 09 - 2024 , 17:49

In accordance with the Banks and Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930), we have published a list of accounts held with Affinity Ghana Savings & Loans Limited that have been dormant for a minimum of five (5) years on our website - www.affinityghana.com.

We kindly advise affected customers or their legal representatives to visit any Affinity Customer Centre or call us at 030 825 5789 within two (2) weeks from the date of this publication. Failure to do so will result in transferring the affected accounts to the Bank of Ghana, as mandated by Act 930.

Affinity is the first fully-fledged digital financial institution in Ghana. We offer affordable deposit and savings accounts and long-term loans tailored to microenterprises.

We know that access to finance and affordable banking is the only way to prosperity.

