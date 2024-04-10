Citizens advised to live healthy lifestyle for increased productivity

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Apr - 10 - 2024 , 08:30

The public has been urged to live healthy lifestyle to protect them from contracting illnesses, particularly cardiovascular diseases.

The Deputy Medical Director of Yaaba Medical Services in Accra, Dr Gwendolyn Hoedoafia, said globally, the leading causes of death have transitioned from infectious illnesses to stroke and cardiovascular diseases.

She said those conditions were mostly caused by hypertension, which is usually due to stress and unhealthy lifestyles. “It is important to take responsibility of our bodies by being mindful of what we eat. We must also endeavour to exercise to keep the body and mind active and free from stress,” Ms Hoedoafia added.

She gave the advice at the launch of the 10th anniversary celebration of Yaaba Medical Services in Accra on the theme: “Celebrating a decade of cardiovascular care, mending hearts and touching lives.”

As part of the event, there was a free health screening exercise for some residents.

Services

In a speech read on his behalf, the Chief Executive Officer of Yaaba Medical Services, Prof. Joseph Atiah Ankamah, said over the past decade, the hospital, which was popularly known as the Heart Clinic, had dedicated its services to ensuring the well-being of patients.

He said the expansion of working hours, coupled with the introduction of ultramodern equipment were instrumental in diagnosing and treating most cardiovascular conditions.

“From 2014, we have transcended boundaries as a clinic from serving just 10 patients to tending to the needs of over 5,000 individuals across the country,” Prof. Ankamah said.

Commitment

Moving forward, the CEO added that the hospital was not only going to be committed to providing excellent services to its clients, but also expand its reach through periodic health screenings at different locations and re-branding of the clinic to make it more comfortable for patients.

Additionally, he said his outfit will establish electrocardiogram (ECG) schools to empower healthcare workers and enhance their skills in cardiac care.

"So for the next decade and beyond, we should remember that our journey is far from over. With a renewed sense of purpose and an unyielding commitment to our mission, we march forward, confident in our ability to continue mending hearts and touching lives," she said.