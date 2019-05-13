The Mirror honours Rev. Dr Mrs Markwei, others on Mother's Day

A medical doctor and pastor of the Living Streams International Church, Rev. Dr Mrs Davina Markwei, has been honoured as the first Mirror Model Mother.
She was honoured together with more than 100 mothers at this year’s Mother’s Day celebration organised by The Mirror, the family newspaper, published by the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), at the Oak Plaza Hotel in Accra yesterday.
Dr Mrs Markwei was honoured for her love and passion for children, the work of God and her social intervention programmes in some communities in and outside Accra.
The model mother campaign was meant to celebrate an ideal mother in society, with national and international appeal, on Mother’s Day.
This year’s event was sponsored by Oak Plaza Hotel, Silver Star Auto Limited, Ashfoam Ghana and GTP.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Decoration
Dr Mrs Markwei was decorated by the Director of News at the GCGL, Mrs Mavis Kitcher, and the Editor of The Mirror, Ms Janet Quartey.
She took home a citation, a memento, double decker fridge and wax prints, among other items, as her prizes.
As part of her roles, The Mirror Model Mother will be involved in mentoring programmes, counselling as well as medical outreach programmes organised by the GCGL.
There were also giveaways including blenders, mobile phones, rice cookers, mattresses, and wax prints to some of the mothers who were present at the occasion.
The occasion was also graced by some management members and staff of GCGL including the Managing Director, Mr Ato Afful; the Director of Marketing and Sales, Mr Franklin Sowa; the Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Emmanuel Arthur; and the Editor of the Graphic Business, Mr Theophilus Yartey.
Celebrating mothers
In an address, Dr Mrs Markwei expressed appreciation to the management of the GCGL for selecting her as the first model mother.
She indicated that it was important to celebrate mothers, “because the Bible admonishes us to do so.”
While admitting that it was not easy to have reached where she was, she emphasised that it was the duty of mothers to sacrifice to ensure that their children got the best as they grew up.
She said, if one wanted to be a successful working woman, it was important to have their priorities right; both personal and professional, to be able to achieve their set targets.
Role of mothers
When she took her turn to address the gathering, Ms Quartey said The Mirror believed that mothers needed to be celebrated, the reason for which the model mother campaign was instituted.
“Mothers keep the family together and create atmospheres that are conducive to peace at home, which sets minds at ease to work and create wealth for the country,” she said.
Mr Afful wished all mothers well as they celebrated the day, noting that the campaign had come to stay.