St Dominic Hospital acquires MRI equipment to boost health care

A magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner has been installed at the St Dominic Catholic Hospital at Akwatia in the Denkyembour District in the Eastern Region.

The device was acquired for the hospital on a seven-year pay-per-use contract.

The MRI scanner operates by using Siemens’ latest low-helium scanner technology, enabling greater energy savings while maintaining high-quality imaging.

It also uses strong frequency sensor waves to examine and scan the inside of the human body in detail and diagnose conditions such as brain tumour, developmental abnormalities in the body such as stroke, bones and spine, heart and other organs.

The device has been provided by EASE Ghana, an organisation which provides access to high quality equipment to businesses and institutions.

Cash generated by the commercial use of the device will be used to pay EASE Ghana per the terms of agreement.

At the commissioning ceremony at the hospital, the Catholic Bishop of the Koforidua Diocese, Most Rev. Joseph Afrifah-Agyekum, said the introduction of MRI technology and other services at the hospital was not just a milestone, but represented hope for patients who would be relieved from their ailments.

He said the device would be of immense benefit to patients in the hospital and surrounding communities as well as those referred to the facility.

Most Rev. Agyekum commended EASE Ghana and the management of the hospital for their collaboration in the installation of the device which would impact positively on healthcare delivery not only in the hospital, but the region as a whole.

He advised management of the hospital to regularly maintain the device to enable it to last long to serve its intended purpose.

The Vice-President of EASE Healthcare and Managing Director of EASE Ghana, Dr Kanyinsola Oyeyinka, expressed her outfit's happiness about the support being given to the hospital to improve quality healthcare delivery.

She indicated that due to the high cost of acquiring such a device, there was the need for organisations and philanthropists to team up to purchase the devices for hospitals in the region and the country as a whole.

Dr Oyeyinka said that would make it possible for other hospitals in the region to provide more efficient healthcare services for patients.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Maite Alfonso Romero, said the acquisition of the device would save countless lives in the region.

She said the availability of the device at the hospital would save a number of patients in the hospital and nearby communities from travelling long distances such as Accra, Kumasi and Tema for treatment.

The Administrator of the hospital, Rev. Fr Ebenezer Abban, said the management of the hospital had adopted a 10-year strategic plan to position the facility among the best in the field of medical diagnostic services.

The Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Winfred Ofosu, stated that technology signified advancement which was key to the improvement of quality healthcare delivery.

He advised the management of the hospital to come up with fees that would be affordable to patients.