Marketing Support Consultancy donates to Osu Children’s Home

Daily Graphic Jan - 16 - 2024 , 07:21

Marketing Support Consultancy Limited (MSC), a research institute, has donated GH¢5,000.00 and some items to the Osu Children’s Home in Accra.

The items included toiletries, bags of rice, gallons of oil and soft drinks.

Presenting the items to the orphanage, the Country Manager of Marketing Support Consultancy Limited (MSC), Kunle Olutimehin, told the Daily Graphic that the gesture formed part of the institute’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) which demonstrated its commitment to social welfare.

“We do this every year at different orphanages and we intend to continue.

The less privileged are part of society and they need our help to survive,” he said.

He explained that the exercise also aligned with ethical practices to showcase a sense of compassion and responsibility towards the needy and contributing to the overall well-being of the society.

“If all of us can be responsible, the menace of having many children on the streets will be reduced to help have a better society.

Owing to the nature of our work which is more knowledge based, we know the impact of having these people in the society,” he added.

He urged all, especially corporate bodies, to offer support to the needy to at least help have a society that cared for all.

Appreciation

For her part, a social worker at the orphanage, Ms Janet, expressed her appreciation to the research institute for its support to the home.

She added that the gesture would go a long way to help in running the home.