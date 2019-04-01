Quarry in Anankori River blocks water flow to Inchaban water treatment plant

Activities of a quarry company in the Anankori River in the Western Region has blocked water flow to the Inchaban Water Treatment Plant
.
The commercial sand and gravel winning company has damaged and blocked River Anankori which serves the raw water to the Inchaban intake point of Ghana Water Company.
The company known as Osam Duodu Company has drilled in the middle of the river and has been using dynamite to blast some rocks in the river so as to be able to expose the rocks for commercial haulage.
Ghana News Headlines
At the moment water flow to the intake at the Inchaban Treatment Plant has hit below its minimum level.
There is also high turbidity and chemicals as a result of the use of dynamite, according to officials.