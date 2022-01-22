PR practitioners urged to uphold Ghana’s corporate reputation

Public Relations practitioners in the country have been charged to strive to attain the highest level of professionalism and excellence in their various fields of operation to help enhance the image of the country.
Since public relations plays a critical role in building the reputation of an organisation and by extension the country, it is important for the practitioners, through their roles, to uphold the reputation of Ghana.Follow @Graphicgh
A Fellow of IPR-Ghana, Rev. Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, gave the advice when she chaired the institute’s annual general meeting (AGM) at Akosombo last Thursday.
She said as Public Relations (PR) practitioners, the responsibility to present, promote and manage the image and reputation of the country with dignity had become even more necessary with technology and new media which had made access to information easier.
IPR Summit
The AGM formed part of activities to mark the 28th National PR and Communication Summit which provided a platform for communication professionals to take stock of their work over the past years, learn new innovative practices and deliberate on issues pertinent to the profession and institute.
Held on the theme: “Truth Well Told and Shared,” the AGM was also used to induct newly qualified members into the institute.
Seventy new members, comprising 42 associate members and 28 accredited members, were inducted with a call on them to work towards uplifting professional standards.
Taking the oath of membership administered by the institute’s President, Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, the inductees pledged to abide by the code of ethics and statutes of the institute at all times.
They were later presented with membership certificates to signify their admission into the institute.
PR, reputation
Rev. Aryee explained that PR was built on a reputation of truth and while admitting that the truth did not always sell nor was palatable, the opposite was also not an option, as false messaging was always unsustainable.
“I will thus urge you to avoid gimmicks, lies, embellishment and rather communicate just the plain truth.
“As professionals who have decided to earn your keep, it behoves you to consistently and constantly show honesty in all your dealings. PR is exceptional truth telling and that is what truth well told and shared embodies,” she emphasised.
Dynamism
Mr Afadzinu in his welcome address said the theme was a reminder to all members to apply themselves to continuous learning in order to become relevant in their fields of work.
According to him, in the face of how rapidly the communication profession was evolving globally; there was the need for practitioners to apply themselves to continuous learning in order to build relationships, enhance reputation and become relevant to the industry and society.
He said it was only when one established him or herself in the field of expertise, adapt to the situation they found themselves in and found a way of mastering their circumstances as professionals that they could go ahead to tell and share the truth.
Truth is paramount
The Deputy Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority, Dr Mrs Stella Agyenim-Boateng, addressing participants, said as PR professionals, the truth must be paramount and essential in their primary goal to build trust, protect or enhance any corporate image and brand as well as individual reputation.
She said speaking the truth on behalf of their organisations must be their number one priority, never to be compromised.
She said PR required more than communicating a specific message, adding that it required inspiring individuals to tune in to their message.
Mrs Agyenim-Boateng reminded the PR practitioners of their role in driving to transform their organisations and the society and stressed that “PR persons who are detached from their organisations or do not seek the facts are as good as keeping themselves in a dark room to avoid the illumination that exudes life”.
A Deputy Minister of Information, Madam Fatimatu Abubakar, commended IPR-Ghana for its contribution to national development and for participating in the recently held National Media Capacity Enhancement Programme in Kumasi aimed at building the capacity of journalists and communication professionals.
She said the government would continue to pursue programmes and policies that would ensure transparency and popular participation in the governance processes and sought the cooperation of Ghanaians for the smooth administration of government policies.