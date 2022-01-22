Education Minister calls for more NGO support

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has called on non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the education sector to support the ministry to improve on standards.
He said the future of education was brighter and that with the help and support of NGOs and other stakeholders, more would be achieved.
“I believe with your help, your understanding and advice, we are going to do more,” he said at a meeting with the organisations in Accra yesterday.
Among NGOs which were in the meeting were Child Rights International (CRI), Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC), Right to Play, Dreamoval, Ghana Blind Union and Plan International Ghana.
Investment
Dr Adutwum said the government was taking further measures to achieve its objective in the way forward for education; hence an increase in investment in the sector.
According to him, the country spent more on education than many other countries in sub-Saharan Africa, “yet the outcomes are not what we want”.
The minister said the way forward was to create a quality education system such as exists in countries like Singapore, Norway and Finland.
Dr Adutwum said he took over the job with a greater sense of urgency because “we want to create better opportunities. I want all of us to work with such sense of urgency”.
Timetable
On the national standardised test for Primary Two, Four and Six pupils, he said the ministry would this year come out early with a timetable on the system.
He said it was aimed at improving on kindergarten, primary and junior high school education among other objectives.
“We want to create an educational system where those who have checked out would come back in the public space,” Dr Adutwum said,
He further said the ministry would create the environment for its agencies such as the Ghana Education Service (GES) to deliver quality education.
Platform
Some speakers representing the NGOs commended the ministry for creating the platform to discuss how to improve on education delivery in the country.
Others highlighted various issues in the education sector and suggested solutions.
The Executive Director of CRI, Mr Bright Appiah, pledged to support the sector to deliver quality service to children to guarantee their future.