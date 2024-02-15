New library complex for SEKCO

George Folley Feb - 15 - 2024 , 08:26

The Philip Eiwulley-Armah Centre for Academic Excellence has been inaugurated at the Sekondi College (SEKCO) in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Area.

The centre, built by the wife and children of the late Eiwulley-Armah, an old student and former head prefect of the school, seeks to immortalise his passion and love for education and his alma mater.

Inaugurating the facility, which is a library complex equipped with learning materials, the Headmistress of the school, Guddy Kermah, thanked the family and stated that the facility would produce a conducive atmosphere for quality teaching and learning.

She said since the school moved to its current location, efforts to get a well-equipped library from corporate bodies had failed, hence the Eiwulley-Armah Centre for Academic Excellence came at the right time.

Scholarship scheme

Mrs Kermah disclosed that the family had also instituted a scholarship scheme to motivate and promote academic excellence for brilliant, needy students in the school.

She pleaded with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to employ a substantive librarian and security hands to man the library complex.

Mrs Kermah also appealed for more tables, chairs, computers and accessories for the new library.

The wife of the late Eiwulley-Armah, Margaret Armah, recalled how her late husband spoke highly of his alma mater as the best educational establishment in Ghana.

She described her late husband as a philanthropist and a strong advocate of education.

STEM, TVET

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, expressed the government's resolve to promote quality education through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).

Mr Darko-Mensah urged old students of the school to give back to their alma mater and said that all uncompleted projects in the school would be completed this year.

The Director-General of the GES, Dr Eric Nkansah, in a speech read on his behalf by the Director in charge of Management Services, GES, Stephen Kweku Owusu, lauded the family of the late Philip Eiwulley-Armah for continuing what the former school prefect desired for the school, in his memory.

Reading culture

Mr Nkansah said with the library facility, the reading culture of the school should change to improve teaching and learning.

The President of the Sekondi College Old Students Association (SEKCOSA), Adwoa Munkua Darko, said putting up the library was in line with the school's vision of providing holistic education to guarantee a firm foundation for higher academic pursuit.

"The library will also be an avenue for self-discovery and selflessness in the students.

The centre will not only change the landscape but provide a guarantee for academic excellence," she added.

The Paramount Chief of the Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, who chaired the function, lauded the Eiwulley-Armah family for siting the academic centre at his alma mater.