Korle Klottey experiences revenue growth

Juliet Akyaa Safo Feb - 15 - 2024 , 08:07

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KOKMA), has seen a steady growth in revenue mobilisation since its establishment in 2018.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the assembly, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, said in 2019, the assembly mobilised GH¢5,337,382.54, GH¢9,520,590.88 in 2020 and GH¢10,225,745.30 in 2021.

He said in 2022, they achieved GH¢13,997,601.44, revenue target although in 2023, they mobilised GH¢13,387,584.65 due to the exclusion of property rate.

“The Internally Generated Fund growth rate in 2023 declined to the lowest level of 4.35 per cent due to the low performance of the property rate under the 2023 strategy for mobilisation by the central government.

“Fortunately, the property rate collection has been reverted to the assembly, hence the need to adopt workable strategies towards achieving our set targets,” he said.

The MCE was speaking during a ceremony to inaugurate 11 elected assembly members and five government appointees for the municipality in Accra last Monday, following the successful conduct of the District Level Elections in December last year.

They were sworn in by the Magistrate Court Judge, Her Worship Ama Adom Kwakye.

Achievements

Mr Tawiah mentioned some achievements of the assembly in the areas of social, economic and developmental projects.

They include the construction of a three-storey office complex for the Osu Zonal Council which is 70 per cent complete, the construction of a three-storey office complex for the Adabraka Zonal Council, which is 65 per cent complete among others.

“We have also completed the construction of two, two-storey library and computer laboratories at the Accra High School and Osu and we are currently continuing the construction of the Millennium City School which is a three-storey, plus an 18-unit classroom block at the Liberty Cluster of Schools is near completion,” he said.

He added that the assembly, together with the Ghana Tourism Authority, was redeveloping the Nationalism Park and the Geese Park to promote tourism in the municipality, expected to be completed in three months.

He said through their efforts, they were adjudged the best assembly in 2022 on the District League Table comprising 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District assemblies.

“I wish to assure our assembly members that I will work and collaborate with you to tackle all outstanding local developmental issues in the city to improve the lives of our citizens,” he said.

A Member of the Council of State and retired Chief Justice, Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, who read a speech on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, urged the elected assembly members to regularly engage the people they serve and be devoted to duty.

She urged them to work closely with one another to create innovative ways of mobilising the needed resources for development within their areas.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Accra Technical University, Professor Samuel Nii Odai, encouraged the assembly members to be mindful of their conduct towards people, while engaging them in discussions.