NCCE launches Constitution Week in Kumasi

Emmanuel Baah Apr - 25 - 2024 , 09:55

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has launched the 2024 Constitution Week celebration with a call on citizens to take interest in this year’s December general election by exercising their civic responsibility of casting their votes.

“Your vote is your power, it’s your civic duty to vote on election day,” the Chairperson of the commission, Kathleen Addy, who did the launch, said, adding that voting was the only way to demonstrate the way forward for the nation.

The week was launched at the Palace of the Asafohene, Asafo Boakye Agyeman Bonsu, at Asafo, in the Subin Constituency in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, last Tuesday. The week-long celebrations is on the theme: “Together we can build Ghana, so let's get involved."

Present were the Deputy Chairman of Operations, NCCE, Samuel Asare Akuamoah, and the Ashanti Regional Director of NCCE, Margaret Konama. The rest were representatives and heads of security agencies from the Police Service, the Immigration Service, the Fire Service and the Prisons Service.

Management of the commission earlier called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at his Palace at Manhyia in Kumasi to brief him on their activities.

Commitment

Ms Addy said that the NCCE was committed to educating the public on their civic responsibilities to contribute to the sustainable development of the nation. She said as part of the celebrations, the commission would also engage the people to get feedback on the calls for a reform of the 1992 Constitution, as well as their appreciation of the 30 years of the nation’s uninterrupted constitutional democracy.

Commendation

Nana Boakye Agyeman Bonsu commended the NCCE for living up to its responsibility of educating citizens about their civic responsibilities. The Asafohene, who doubles as Otumfuo’s Akwanuhene, also lauded the commission for working closely with traditional authorities in the execution of its mandate since its establishment in 1992.

He advised voters to use this year’s election to demonstrate to the international community that the country was, indeed, the beacon of hope in Africa.