Man stabs wife to death at Nyankyerenease

A 40-year-old man alleged to have killed his pregnant wife on suspicion of infidelity is on the run, with the police mounting a search for him.
Maxwell Boadi was alleged to have stabbed his wife, Priscilla Owusu, 31, better known as Betty, in the neck before fleeing their room at Nyankyerenease, a suburb of Kumasi, at about 1:00 a.m last Saturday.
Boadi was said to have been suspecting his wife, a mother of two and carrying a three-month-old pregnancy, of having extramarital affairs.
The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, confirmed the incident to the Daily Graphic yesterday, and said at around 2 a.m last Saturday, one Ama Nyarko reported at the Asuoyeboa Police Station that Boadi, who was a tenant in Ama Nyarko’s house, had stabbed his wife and run away.
He said she informed the police that the victim had been rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.
Death
ASP Ahianyo said the police found out at the hospital that the victim was brought in dead and the body had been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.
He said an inspection of the body revealed that the deceased was stabbed with a knife in the neck.
He said the knife was retrieved from the murder scene.
Wanted
ASP Ahianyo said the police were in the process of obtaining a court warrant to declare the suspect wanted.
Meanwhile, he said the police and the community watchdog committee were on the manhunt for Boadi.