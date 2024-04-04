Let’s uphold nation’s values, diversity for sustainable peace — Dr Bawumia

Joshua Bediako Koomson Apr - 04 - 2024 , 10:05

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged citizens to preserve and uphold the nation’s values and diversity to ensure sustainable peace, especially in this electioneering season.

He said no single life must be lost, property destroyed or good relationships ruined because of disagreements on political views. Dr Bawumia said the people must allow God’s will to prevail in election outcomes and not resort to violence to ensure victory for their preferred candidates.

The Vice-President was speaking at the 13th Annual Night of Power prayer which was organised by the Muslim Caucus in Parliament to climax this year’s fast (Ramadan) at the Parliament House in Accra last Tuesday.

It was on the theme: “Peace, unity and tolerance; the roadmap to a prosperous Ghana.”

Night of power

The Night of Power, also known as ‘Laylatul-Qadr’, falls within the final 10 days of the month of Ramadan. It is said to be the night the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

The Parliamentarians

It is an annual activity on the calendar of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament where prayers and worship, including conversations about issues of national importance are discussed.

“We are taught by the Quran that blessings of the night of power are greater than blessings of thousand months. “As we gear up for the general election this year, it is even more important for all, especially dominant religious groups, to seek the favour of God to preserve the peace of our country,” Dr Bawumia said.

Zakat and Sadaqat

The Vice-President also urged Muslims to embrace the Zakat and Sadaqat Trust Fund which was established by Members of Parliament (MPs) as a national fund for poverty alleviation in the Muslim and Zongo communities.

Under the fund, Muslims are expected to pay two-and-a-half per cent of their annual earnings as an obligation for the upkeep of the needy. Dr Bawumia entreated managers of the fund to make good use of technology by developing an application that would make contributions easy digitally to ensure transparency and accountability.

In the spirit of Ramadan, let us continue to be each other’s keeper and support those in need regardless of their ethnic, religious and political affiliations - we are humans first,” he added.

Development

The MP for the Yendi Constituency, Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, who chaired the event, also called for peace and unity in the country for accelerated development. He said they must not allow their differences and opinions to be stronger than their desire to hold the country together.