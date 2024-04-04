Look into future with optimism — EPCG Moderator

Alberto Mario Noretti Apr - 04 - 2024 , 10:18

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), Rt. Rev. Dr Lt Col. Bliss Divine Agbeko (retd), has called on Ghanaians to look into the future with optimism, saying the resurrection of Christ signified hope for all mankind.

He said by defeating death, Christ claimed victory over every difficult situation, for which reason the human race must no longer live in despair, but rather move forward, trusting Christ and hoping for a better world.

Rev. Dr Agbeko was preaching the sermon at the Dela Cathedral at Ho-Kpodzi on Easter Sunday, on the theme: ‘He is risen’. He said by defeating death, Christ had secured freedom from all forms of bondage, for everyone.

For that matter, Rev. Dr Agbeko said Christians must emulate that love of Christ and stop persecuting one another. He entreated Christians to discard the fear of the unknown, saying for the nation to move forward, truth must prevail among the people.

“For the dark veil to be removed from our eyes to see better, we must believe in Christ, trust in him and abide by his teaching all the time,” he added.