J. A. Kufuor Estate: 70 housing units completed — Oppong Nkrumah

Emmanuel Baah Apr - 29 - 2024 , 09:36

Seventy housing units have so far been completed at the John Agyekum Kufuor Estate, the Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said.

“The remaining 30 housing units are at various stages of completion and will be finished soon and handed over to interested parties,” he added. This, he said, was in line with the government’s broader housing policy to develop accommodation for public servants, especially those who, in the line of duty, were posted to deprived communities.

Handing-over

The minister made the remark when he commissioned and handed over 26 two- and three-bedroom housing units to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at Oyoko Akrofrom in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District in the Ashanti Region.

The estate was built by the State Housing Company (SHC) through a public-private partnership. He said SHC, since 2017, had constructed eight housing estates across the country, and were serving hundreds of people.

The Ofoase Ayirebi Member of Parliament also said plans were in place to equally complete the affordable housing projects at Tamale and Koforidua, started under the J.A. Kufuor administration.

He also announced that there would soon be a district housing programme across the 261 districts nationwide, and that the ministry was creating the enabling environment to attract private sector involvement as master developers to address the housing deficit.

Commendation/appeal

The Controller General of the GIS, Kwame Asuah Takyi, commended the SHC for the facility, and said it was timely considering the number of officers who were in need of such bungalows.

He admonished officers who would be occupying the facility to put it to good use and to always maintain it to befit the status of the estate, named after Ghana’s former President.

The Oyokohene of Kumasi, Nana Agyekum Kusi Ababio, appealed to the government to construct the major road leading to the estate to make it accessible to residents.

Also present at the event was the Managing Director of SHC, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah.