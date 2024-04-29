Maiden Adinkra arts, crafts show underway at Konkonduru

Maclean Kwofi Apr - 29 - 2024 , 09:32

The maiden edition of the Adinkra International Arts and Crafts Show Ghana (AICCSG) has opened at the Papaye Recreational Village at Konkonuru in the Eastern Region, with a call on exhibitors to build relationships that can help move their businesses to new heights.

The 10-day event, which started last Friday and expected to end on Sunday, March 5, this year, seeks to create a hub for knowledge sharing and inspiration while championing authentic African art, craft, home décor, jewelries and textile products.

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) is organising the show with support from Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM), GCB Bank Plc, Prudential Bank, and First Atlantic Bank.

The show is designed to offer continuous improvement to Ghanaians, African artisans and exporters as they interact with one other using the platform created to showcase their products to buyers from all over the world.

The show

More than 200 exhibitors from Ghana and abroad are participating in the show to market their wares and crafts, dialogue, exchange ideas and network. The show, which has brought together investors, buyers and other stakeholders, is also to offer thought-provoking seminars on various topical issues in the craft sector, with expert presentations, panel discussions, clinics for exhibitors as well as sessions by the buyers who come from various countries such as Australia, Sweden, South Africa, the United States and Mexico.

Economic empowerment

The Deputy Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, stated that the event did not only offer a platform to showcase the exquisite craftsmanship of artisans, but also served as a beacon for economic empowerment and cultural preservation.

He said in an era where globalisation threatened to homogenise cultural identities, initiatives such as the Adinkra Show reaffirmed commitment to safeguarding and promoting heritage on a global scale.

“The Adinkra Show exemplifies our unwavering dedication to fostering collaboration and innovation within the arts and crafts industry,” he said. Opening the show, the Technical Advisor to Minister of Trade and Industry, John-Hawkings Asiedu, stated that the show was to celebrate Ghana's rich cultural heritage and the tapestry of Africa’s artistic traditions, which held great promise for the economic transformation.

“GEPA has played a pivotal role in implementing some of the government policies, especially those related to the growth of the non-traditional export sector as outlined in the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS).

“In the 2022 Annual Non-Traditional Exports (NTE) Statistics Report, GEPA announced a significant six per cent increase in earnings; growing in excess of $3.5 billion. This remarkable growth has been facilitated by various interventions under the NEDS and the tireless efforts of our distinguished exporters,” Mr Asiedu added.

GEPA’s commitment

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GEPA, Dr Afua Asabea Asare, assured art dealers of GEPA’s commitment to supporting the industry to increase revenue through exports. She underlined the importance of the arts sector in driving economic growth in Ghana, and added that initiatives such as the Adinkra Show would help local artists connect with and sell to international buyers.

Fix Konkonuru roads

The Chief of Konkonuru, Nana Addo Mensah II, called on the government to help fix the road leading to the Papaye Recreational Village to boost tourism.