NPA boss reelected head of African refiners, distributors

Daily Graphic Apr - 29 - 2024 , 09:29

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has been re-elected as President of African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) for a second term in office.

His re-election was unanimously confirmed by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association following his renomination by the Executive Secretary and unanimous approval by the Executive Committee in Cape Town, South Africa.

Dr Abdul-Hamid has in the last one year led the continental body to achieve its strategic objectives. Over the period under review, he led ARDA to improve its presence and visibility by securing key continental and global energy platforms to advocate the inclusion and participation of the African downstream in the global energy transition conversations.

These global platforms have helped to secure strategic partnerships and alliances. The leadership of Dr Abdul-Hamid has also secured financial stability for the association through improved membership drive, with dues payment and sponsorships from strategic partners.

He has also initiated structural reforms in the organisation to improve inclusion and working conditions of staff at the Secretariat of the association. Dr Abdul-Hamid will serve his last one-year term.

Background

After several attempts to form similar associations since 1970, which were shortlived, the African Refiners Association (ARA) was founded on March 23, 2006 in Cape Town, South Africa.

It was formed with the support of refiners and regulatory bodies of countries with support from his counterparts at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), SONARA of Cameroon, SAR of Senegal, SOGARA of Gabon, and NATREF of South Africa.

The name of the organisation was later broadened to the African Refiners and Distributors Association, which is known today as ARDA.

Brief profile

A former student of Bawku and Tamale Senior High schools where he obtained his Ordinary Level and Advanced level certificates respectively, Dr Abdul-Hamid enrolled at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 1991 and studied for a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Language, Classics and Religious Studies (majors) and a concurrent Diploma in Education.

He also obtained an MPhil in Religious Studies and a PhD in Religious Studies, both from the same university.

The former Minister of Information as well as of Inner City and Zongo Development, has also worked as a media and advertising practitioner and a lecturer at UCC.

Appreciation

Dr Abdul-Hamid said he was honoured to have been re-elected to lead ARDA, which is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

“I am grateful to the entire membership and Executive Committee of the association for this recognition and honour they have bestowed upon me,” he said. Dr Abdul-Hamid also expressed his appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing him as Chief Executive of NPA, which had propelled his leadership qualities to the global energy industry.

He also showed gratitude to the Executive Secretary of the association, Anibor Kragha, from Nigeria, for nominating him and the good working relationship over the past three years.