NGO sensitises girl school dropouts at Nkwanta

Emmanuel Modey Apr - 29 - 2024 , 09:27

The Dynamic Works Foundation (DWF), a non-governmental organisation, has embarked on a sensitisation project to bring back girls who dropped out of school during the recent communal conflict in the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region.

Advertisement

The three-month conflict between November 2023 and January this year caused the Ghana Education Service (GES) to close down schools for the period. The project, dubbed “Adolescent Girls Empowerment Project (AGE Project), was organised by the DWF in collaboration with Rankdigital Marketing Consultancy Ltd to sensitise girls who might have fallen victim to teenage pregnancy during that period, to get them back to school.

The six-month project was funded by the KGL Foundation. In the Nkwanta South Municipality, a total of 322,121 young girls and boys fell victim to school dropout due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investment in Human Resources

During a sensitisation forum at Nkwanta last Wednesday, the Executive Director of DWF, Gloria Cann, encouraged the girls to forget about the stigma associated with teenage pregnancy and go back to school to benefit from educational opportunities designed to meet their basic learning needs.

“Education is the key to fighting poverty. No country has achieved development without education,” she said. Ms Cann cautioned the children about unsafe abortions, which could result in untimely deaths.

The Nkwanta South Municipality Chief Executive, Felix Owusu-Gyimah, applauded the DWF for their decision and commitment to ensure that the adolescents remained in school no matter their circumstances.

Mr Owusu-Gyimah was not happy that a conflict that could have been amicably resolved should lead to such a situation which has resulted in such bizarre circumstances, leading to loss of lives and destruction of property.

“This communal conflict threatened peace and hindered the aspirations of the people to peace, prosperity and development of the area,” he said. Mr Owusu-Gyimah assured that any unfortunate girl who returned to school would be taken care of.