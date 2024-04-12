Previous article: Bawumia could have spoken on Anti-Gay Bill to give clarity on his position - Edem Senanu

Islam opposes LGBTQI+: I can't support practice - Bawumia

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Apr - 12 - 2024 , 11:51

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has declared his abhorrence of LGBTQI+ acts in the country, putting to rest any lingering debate regarding his position on the controversial subject.

He said, "I will take this opportunity to personally comment on the raging issue of LGBTQI+ in Ghana. First of all, it is important to note that our cultural, societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality”.

Religious belief

“Furthermore, as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQI+ acts, including same-sex marriage,” he emphasised.

“One such verse is Quran Chapter 7 Verse 81 (Suratul Al-A’raf), where Almighty Allah emphatically forbids LGBTQI+ acts and describes them as acts that transgress beyond the bounds of the limits of nature,” he noted.

“My faith is strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no “ifs” or “buts”. No shades of grey. “Therefore, I cannot support that which my religion, and, indeed, all the major religions in Ghana clearly and unequivocally forbid. All the major religious traditions in Ghana (Christianity and Islam) are opposed to this practice and I stand opposed to it now and

I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah," the Vice President said. Dr Bawumia made the statement when he joined a mammoth congregation of Muslims at this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebration held at the forecourt of the Kumasi Central Mosque at Aboabo yesterday.

Good values

The Vice-President also appealed to his fellow Muslims to continue to uphold the values of kindness, sacrifice and forgiveness which they demonstrated in the past one month during the fasting period.

“Our communities and our nation will continue to be a great place for us if we continue to be each other’s keeper,” he pleaded.

Peace

The NPP presidential candidate for the 2024 election also called for peace and unity among Ghanaians.“I always reiterate the need for peace, tolerance and unity, among our diverse communities because of its incalculable value to human existence and nation building.

“We often don’t cherish these values until they are lost. So it is important that we continue to remind ourselves of the need to uphold them,” he said. He said it was not for nothing that the Hoy Qur’an copiously admonished Muslims to uphold peace, respect and tolerance to strengthen unity in the diverse races and societies of the world.

“For us in Ghana, our diversity is more tenet in our ethnic background and religious beliefs and we have remarkably held firmly together as one people over the years in spite of the threat and bigotry of over-zealous individuals and groups,” he stated.

Spirit of inclusivity

Dr Bawumia, therefore, called on the Muslim community and Ghanaians in general to continue to hold firm as one people to strengthen the national spirit of inclusivity, tolerance, peace and unity.

He said the beauty of the country’s diversity, tolerance and respect for it was demonstrated at the NPP congress where he was elected as flag bearer of a party dominated by Christians and non-northern brothers and sisters.

“Indeed, some naysayers and some people with an impossibility mindsets said it was not possible for me to be elected as a flag bearer because of my background.

“But the party proved that in Ghana, we are one people foremost. We respect diversity and respect each other, integrity, competence and hard work,” he said. He, therefore, called on all and sundry to be guided by acts which would preserve and uphold the diversity of the country and its unity as the campaign season approached.

The Vice-President was accompanied by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Kwabena Agyapong, and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako.

Background

The Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill that seeks to impose restrictions on all LBGTQI+ acts was passed by Parliament on February 28, this year, pending the President’s assent.