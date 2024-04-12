Don’t pay any fare outside the existing fares- GPRTU to commuters

Gertrude Ankah Apr - 12 - 2024 , 11:30

The Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have advised commuters not to pay any fare outside the existing fares.

This directive comes in response to the Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, declaring a 30 percent increase in transport fares effective Saturday April 13, 2024.

But in a joint press statement on Thursday April 11, the GPRTU and the GRTCC said, any fare hike outside the parameters set by the Administrative Instrument governing the review of public transport fares in the country is deemed illegal and should be disregarded.

They added that they are engaging with stakeholders and the Ministry of Transport to thoroughly assess the various cost components and reach a mutually agreeable resolution on the matter.

“Once consensus is reached, the general public will be duly informed. Therefore any increase outside the Administrative Instrument, should be disregarded and treated with contempt. We therefore urge commuters not to pay any fare outside the existing fares,” they said.

They also called on the Regional Administrations, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and the Station Welfare committees to ensure compliance to the existing fares as no such decision has been taken regarding any fare increment.

Read the full statement below:

PURPORTED INCREASE IN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FARES

It has come to our attention that some sections of Drivers have arbitrarily increased transport fares in contravention of the Administrative Instrument on the review of public transport fares in the country.

This action is illegal and must be stopped immediately if this is true.

As leadership, we have followed with keen interest, the recent adjustment in the fuel prices and other related operational cost. We are currently engaging stakeholders to give consideration to the various cost components and agree on the way forward.

As has been the practice, the leadership met with the Ministry of Transport on Wednesday 10th April, 2024 to present our demands.

Once consensus is reached, the general public will be duly informed. Therefore any increase outside the Administrative Instrument, should be disregarded and treated with contempt. We therefore urge commuters not to pay any fare outside the existing fares.

We are by this statement, urging the Regional Administrations, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and the Station Welfare committees to ensure compliance to the existing fares as no such decision has been taken regarding any fare increment.

We also want to urge all drivers to abide by this directive and have confidence in the leadership. We will continue to push for the welfare of transport operators.