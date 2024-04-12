Bawumia could have spoken on Anti-Gay Bill to give clarity on his position - Edem Senanu

Gertrude Ankah Apr - 12 - 2024 , 12:06

The Chairman of Advocates for Christ Ghana, Edem Senanu, has welcomed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s stance on the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024 also known as the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill in Ghana, saying “it’s better late than never”.

He, however, said Dr Bawumia should have used the opportunity to talk about the anti-gay bill to give Ghanaians some clarity on his position.

Dr Bawumia in his Eid message on Thursday, April 11, said he opposes the practices of LGBTQ+.

“It is important to note our cultural, societal and norms, as well as our values as Ghanaians frown on same-sex marriage,” said Dr. Bawumia.

He added, “as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. My faith is strictly against the practice of LGBTQ+. No ifs, no buts.”

He was however silence on the Anti-gay bill which is currently awaiting presidential assent to become law.

Responding to the Vice President’s statement on TV 3 News 360 which was monitored by Graphic Online on Thursday, Mr. Senanu stressed that Dr. Bawumia could have extended his stance to touch on his position on the anti-gay bill.

“We seem to have had an ominous silence for quite a while and given that he is the flagbearer of one of the two main parties that seems to send a certain message,” he said.

“But he’s spoken now and that gives a certain bit of clarity…if the Vice President had spoken to some length on the bill itself, that would have been helpful. One of the disconnects we have is simply the silence... also on the tassel between Parliament and the Presidency”, Mr. Senanu noted.

He further expressed disappointment with Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo for failing to give an update on the pending case against the anti-LGBTQ+ bill before the apex court.

“…the Chief Justice also engaged the media, one would have expected that considering the large interest, a very great interest that citizens have in this matter, the head of the judiciary would be keen on letting us know what actions are being taken,” he stated.

Related articles:

Islam opposes LGBTQI+: I can't support practice - Bawumia

LGBTQ: I cannot support that which my religion, as well as Christianity, forbids - Dr. Bawumia