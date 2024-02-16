Next article: Kasoa murder case: Young offender accuses juvenile of setting him up

Increase funding for school feeding programme - PSG to government

Alberto Mario Noretti Feb - 16 - 2024 , 05:59

The Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG) has called on the government to increase the funding for the School Feeding Programme as an essential step in combating malnutrition among students.

This was contained in a communique issued at its just-ended annual general and scientific meeting in Ho.

The communiqué, signed jointly by the President of the PSG, Dr (Med) Hilda Mantebea Boye and the General Secretary, Dr (Med) Gabrielle Obeng-Koranteng, commended the government for its steps over the years to address the problem of malnutrition in all its forms in the country.

It mentioned the national nutrition policy, the school feeding programme and ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ as moves with the potential to curb food insecurity and promote good nutrition among children.

However, the communiqué maintained it was necessary to expand the school feeding programme to benefit other schools to ensure more children enjoyed nutritious meals to meet the minimum daily requirements for all nutrients.

The communiqué revealed the rate of all forms of malnutrition was alarmingly high in Africa and Ghana, adding that about 41 per cent of all forms of malnourished children lived in Africa.

It referred to the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey report, saying it revealed very minimal reduction in the rates of obesity over the years.



Maternal nutrition

On maternal nutrition, the communiqué said there was a need to focus on education on “eating better” and not “eating more”.

It said periodic in-service training of healthcare providers in malnutrition would also enhance the education given to expectant mothers.

“Hands-on demonstration of how to combine the various foodstuffs available to make nutritious meals during pregnancy and weaning infants will be beneficial in the fight against hunger in expectant mothers and infants,” added the communiqué.

Further, the communiqué pointed out that the provision of adequate nutrients hinged on the availability of a variety of foods cultivated without the excessive use of chemicals or exposure to polluted lands and water bodies, taking into account environmental sustainability.

Social Impact

The annual general and scientific meeting held from February 1 - 3, was on the theme: “The economic and social impact of child malnutrition on Ghana’s long-term development.”

It was attended by 238 consultant paediatricians, senior resident paediatricians, medical officers, senior specialists, paediatric nurses and general nurses from the 16 regions.

The aim was to enable the participants to discuss, analyse empirical evidence and engage with stakeholders from various sectors to explore innovative strategies to curb the menace of poor nutrition among children.