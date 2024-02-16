Don't deviate from teachings, principles of PCG — Moderator

Biiya Mukusah Ali Feb - 16 - 2024 , 06:14

The moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), the Rt Rev. Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, has advised members of the church not to deviate from the doctrine, teachings and principles of the church.

He said the church had not amended its teachings and principles, explaining that the PCG has always been and still is guided by the word of God in its teachings.

The Rt Rev. Dr Kwakye was speaking during a familiarisation visit to the Brong Ahafo Presbytery of the church in Sunyani in the Bono Region last Tuesday.

“Recently, it has come to our notice that some members have started introducing some teachings and doctrines which deviate totally from the teachings of the Presbyterian Church,” he said.

Visit

The 19th Moderator of the PCG is visiting the Bono Presbytery to show his appreciation for his election during the General Assembly of the church last year and solicit their support and prayers to succeed.

The Moderator, following his induction into office in December last year, is expected to visit all 21 presbyteries, including Europe to share his vision and listen to the concerns and contributions of members of the church.

Members of the church in the presbytery, including the lay, clergy and some chiefs, converged on the Ebenezer Congregation in Sunyani to meet and welcome the new moderator.

Church drive

Outlining some of his visions to the congregation, Rt Rev. Dr Kwakye said he sought to improve the church's membership from one million, five hundred thousand to two million by 2028.

The Moderator said if the church's membership did not reduce during the COVID-19 period, then it was possible to achieve the two million membership target by 2028.

He explained that by 2028, the PCG would be 200 years, the year he was expected to end his five-year term and urged the presbytery to support him to achieve his goals.

December polls

On the December general election, Rt Rev. Dr Kwakye appealed to the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure transparency and be truthful in the conduct of the election to maintain peace.

“If the commission, whether at the polling stations, districts, regional or national level perform their work diligently, no political party or person will hold any grudge against it,” he stated.

The Moderator called on Ghanaians to prioritise the development of the country and contribute to the peaceful conduct of the election since the election was not about fighting, but the choice of a leader.

He also advised political parties and their supporters to engage in decent politics to avoid tension in the country, and called for unity among Ghanaians since they were one people with a common goal.

Brong Ahafo Presbytery

The Chairperson of the Brong Ahafo Presbytery of the PCG, Rev. Benjamin Appiah, who led the congregation to pray for the Moderator and his family, said the Presbytery was carved from the Ashanti Presbytery in 1966.

He said the presbytery, with about 100,000 members, covered three political regions --the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

Rev. Appiah said the presbytery had 31 pastoral districts and 86 ministers who were working within the presbytery.