GRA workers union calls for national dialogue on tax culture

Emelia Ennin Abbey May - 06 - 2024 , 10:40

The Ghana Revenue Authority Workers Union (GRAWU) has underscored the need for a national dialogue on tax culture to promote a shift in tax payment among Ghanaians.

The union's call is expected to spark a broader conversation on the importance of tax payment and its impact on national development. The National Chairman of GRAWU, Theophilus K. Eshun, made the call at a staff durbar to mark this year's Workers' Day, also known as International Labour Day.

The occasion was also used to introduce the new top managers of the authority to the staff.

Motivating taxes

Mr Eshun emphasised the need for a cultural shift in tax payment, citing the informal sector as a significant challenge. He proposed connecting tax payment to incentive packages, such as pension schemes like the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) or National Health Insurance, to motivate individuals to pay taxes.

He also suggested a system where a portion of taxes paid could go towards national health insurance or SSNIT contributions.

Supporting management

The GRAWU chairman welcomed the new commissioners and assured them of the union's support, provided they prioritised transparency and engagement with staff. He stressed the importance of addressing staff welfare and achieving revenue targets.

Mr Eshun urged all GRA staff to support management and work towards breaking old records and achieving new heights. He emphasised the need for a peaceful environment, and encouraged staff to keep working to achieve the 2024 revenue targets and to support management to achieve the authority's goals.

Paying tribute to workers

The Commissioner General of the GRA, Julie Essiam, paid tribute to the staff, acknowledging their dedication, commitment and sacrifice as the "pillar of strength" of the authority.

The GRA, she said, contributed about 70 per cent of the nation's revenue, support development projects and she commended the staff of the authority for working hard to ensure that was achieved.

Ms Essiam expressed gratitude to the staff for their relentless efforts in achieving the authority's goals. She also paid tribute to past commissioner generals and other commissioners of the various units who paved the way for the current leadership.

This year's May Day theme: "Election 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections," was deemed apt and timely. Ms Essiam emphasised the importance of exercising franchise and prioritising the nation's interest during elections.

She encouraged the staff to play their roles professionally, particularly those on duty at polling stations. The occasion was used to introduce the new top management of GRA, including Commissioner of the Domestic Tax Division, Edward Apenteng Gyambra; Commissioner in charge of Support Services, Pearl Nana Ama Darko, and Commissioner of Customs, Brigadier General Zebrim Bawah Ayorrogo.