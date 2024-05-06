Armed men rob Sethi Brothers in Tema

Daily Graphic May - 06 - 2024 , 09:54

Ten heavily armed robbers have made away with an undisclosed amount of money after attacking the premises of Sethi Brothers Ghana Limited in the Tema heavy industrial area.

Seven of the robbers, armed with assault raffles and pistols, scaled the wall of the company, and opened the main gate for the remaining three to join the robbery adventure, while a standby vehicle waited for them on the Accra-Aflao highway.

A member of the company’s management team, Addi Sethi, said one of the security men was beaten up during the robbery adventure. A CCTV footage showed the masked robbers tied up the hands of a security man, who, under the threat of death, took them to various offices and rooms of four expatriate staff who were also manhandled.

After taking the robbers to the safes and sensitive offices, they locked them up and ransacked the safes and offices before bolting. The security man, who pleaded anonymity, said he was overpowered and beaten up by the robbers.

A source close to the Tema Regional Police Command said no arrest had been made yet, and that investigation was ongoing. The Tema heavy industrial area has come under robbery attacks lately.

Sethi Brothers Ghana Limited are dealers in construction materials and real estate, and one of the iconic companies in the industrial enclave.