Coldwater Foundation inaugurates Christian retreat centre

Daily Graphic May - 06 - 2024 , 09:52

The General Superintendent of Assembly of God, Ghana, Rev. Dr Stephen Wengam, has inaugurated a multi-purpose Christian retreat centre at Abbeykope in Dawhenya, near Tema, in the Greater Accra Region.

The $1.8 million Jesus Power School of Ministry Retreat Centre is the brianchild of Apostle Bismark Osei Akomeah, Founder of the church, based in Columbus, Ohio, USA, which is a component of his Coldwater Humanitarian Foundation.

The facility has 20 spaciously furnished dormitory rooms, and 15 executive rooms, which house 300 people. It also has a 1,200 modern seater auditorium, a 10,000-book modern library, as well as eight 50-seater meeting rooms.

At the ceremony, a Senior Bishop of Action Chapel International, Bishop James Saah, encouraged Christian groups and churches to patronise the facility, saying it provided serene and conducive ambience for church retreats, weddings and other residential activities.

He applauded the leadership of Apostle Akomeah for his foresight, selflessness, passion for humanitarian and charitable causes.

Notable men of God who graced the ocassion include Dr Michael Boadi Nyamikye of Makers Chapel, Prophet Nanasei Opoku Sarkodie of Potter’s City Ministries and Prophet Dada Jones of the Holy Ghost Revival Ministry in the UK.