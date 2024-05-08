Gomoa Fetteh chiefs condemn killing of soldier at Millennium City

Emmanuel Bonney May - 08 - 2024 , 09:29

The chiefs and people of the Gomoa Fetteh Stool have waded into the killing of a soldier at Millennium City, condemning the incident.

They described the incident as unfortunate and expressed their heartfelt condolences to the Ghana Armed Forces and the bereaved family. Addressing the press yesterday, the Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Abor Atta II, said the regrettable incident, which led to the death of Lance Corporal Michael Danso, occurred as a result of land dispute between a number of soldiers and a civilian.

Nana Atta II expressed the deepest regret of the chiefs and people of the area about the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. "At this stage, we wish to once again, express our deepest regret about the unfortunate incident. We hereby condemn such an incident. Also, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Ghana Armed Forces and the bereaved," he emphasised.

Incident

Lance Corporal Danso was, at about 4:20 p.m., allegedly shot dead by Benlord Ababio at Millennium City over a disputed piece of land. The incident took place near the Millennium City Police Station.

The victim, identified as Lance Corporal Danso, was behind the steering wheel of his Toyota RAV4 vehicle with registration GR 3591-24 when he was shot from the back. In the process, he lost control of the vehicle and drove into a nearby drain.

Eyewitnesses

Eyewitnesses who were at the scene on the day of the unfortunate incident said the soldier, in the company of two other soldiers, who were using another vehicle, had arrested some persons working on a disputed land near Sandema Junction in the area and were taking them to the police station when the incident occurred.

The police, in a statement, confirmed the incident and announced the arrest of Ababio. The suspect is currently standing trial in Accra.

Perpetrator

Nana Atta II said though the perpetrator, now suspect, was known to the stool and worked as a surveyor to the stool, his action was unilateral and not one which was undertaken with the knowledge of the stool.

"The alleged perpetrator, Nana Barima Ababio, known in private life as Benlord Ababio, happens to be the Gyasehen of Gomoa Bantama (Millennium City), a suburb of Gomoa Fetteh and a surveyor to the Gomoa Fetteh Stool," he said.

He urged other chiefs to desist from granting media interviews on the matter, but allow the legal process to take its course since the issue was currently being handled by the court.