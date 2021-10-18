GOIL hands over new bus terminal in Cape Coast

GOIL Company Limited has constructed a modern bus terminal in Cape Coast. Located at the suburb of Pedu, the project is expected to provide convenient services to the public to and from Cape Coast as well as give the metropolis a facelift.
The facility, estimated at GHc1.7 million, has a 2,000 metre square driveway, a modern washroom fitted with a 3,000 litre capacity water storage tank and a 100-seating waiting area.
It also has containerised offices which include one for parcel delivery and a convenient forecourt area for bus parking.
Last Friday, the terminal was inaugurated and handed over to Intercity STC Coaches Limited (ISTC) to manage.
Productive collaboration
Speaking at the ceremony, the Omanhene of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, lauded GOIL and Intercity STC for their collaboration to establish the bus terminal.
He underscored the need for managers of the facility to ensure that discipline was maintained and also urged them to keep the edifice clean.
Partnership
The Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of GOIL, Mr Kwame Osei Prempeh, said GOIL and ISTC had been close partners since the 1990s.
He said the project was part of the collaboration between two national entities committed to giving the people the best of service.
“I believe through a firm leadership coupled with the support from team members we can make some significant strides in the fortunes of state owned enterprises.”
Quality
GOIL, he said, would continue to offer quality fuel and lubricants to the public and commended ISTC for sticking with GOIL over the years.
Mr Osei Prempeh commended ISTC under the current management for its efforts to ensure that the collaboration yielded positive results and gave an assurance that GOIL would remain good partners of ISTC in its efforts to achieve good outcomes.
Revenue
The Managing Director of ISTC, Nana Akomea, expressed gratitude to GOIL for the collaboration, adding that the new bus terminal would help increase the revenue of Intercity STC.
He noted that the opening of the terminal was timely as it would give travellers the signal to use safer means of transport, which ISTC provided.
Nana Akomea said the drivers of Intercity STC were well trained and had been given all the necessary skills to ensure safety on the road.
He said although the imposition of COVID-19 restrictions had taken a toll on the company, which resulted in the loss of over GHc40 million, efforts were being made to make up for the loss.
“The border closure and about the 35 per cent increment in fuel prices since September 2020 has resulted in the loss of over GHc40 million but I strongly believe there are still great prospects we can tap into to make a greater comeback.”
New packages
The Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, in a speech read on her behalf by the Chief Director at the Central Regional Coordinating Council, Mr Kingsley Adjei Boahene, admonished management of the ISTC to introduce new packages that would help boost tourism in the Central Region.
She said that could be achieved through rebranding and collaboration between relevant stakeholders, particularly the Ghana Tourism Authority, to attract tourists.