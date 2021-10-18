Ghanaian scientist becomes fellow of American College of Clinical Wound Specialists

A Ghanaian scientist, Mr Richard Owusu Nyarko has been admitted as a fellow of the American College of Clinical Wound Specialists (ACCWS).
Mr Nyarko , who is a registered/licensed Senior Health Care practitioner, joins a network of certified wound care providers from various medical disciplines across the world.
He is the first Ghanaian to become a fellow of the ACCWS, a body which is dedicated to the advocacy, ongoing wound care education and support of credentialled wound care providers of all disciplines.
Members of the ACCWS strive to improve the public’s health by practising and encouraging evidence-based wound care management to promote healing.
Mr Nyarko has also become a diplomate member of the American Professional Wound Care Association (APWCA), a worldwide leader in clinician advocacy and education for the prevention and treatment of acute and chronic wounds since 2001.
Mr Nyarko holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) degree, a Master in Health Care Management (MHCM) and Master of Business Administration (MBA). Currently,he is a PhD student.
ACCWS fellowship criteria
Historically, the college has awarded fellow status to those who successfully completed the certification examination of the American Board of Wound Management (ABWM) — formerly the American Academy of Wound Management.
However, recently the college’s board of directors, in response to demands by certified wound care professionals, expanded the eligibility of those who hold certification from agencies that adhere to the rigorous accreditation standards of the US National Commission of Certifying Agencies (NCCA).
APWCA
This association provides an informational and educational forum for healthcare providers, while promoting excellence in wound healing and patient advocacy.
Membership is open to physicians and allied medical specialists who are involved in treating patients with non-healing or complex wounds.
Delight
Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Mr Nyarko expressed delight on joining the two globally-recognised organisations.
He promised to let the Ghanaian “can-do spirit” shine in his delivery .