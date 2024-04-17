Galaxy International student receives certificate of achievement

Vincent Amenuveve Apr - 17 - 2024 , 16:57

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has presented a certificate of achievement to a student of the Galaxy International School in Accra.

The awardee, Kofi Kokua Asante Anyimadu, who is in year 13 under the Cambridge system of education, was adjudged the Best Student in the world in the Cambridge AS Level French Examination held in 2023.

The minister commended management, staff and students of the school for their hard work which culminated in the significant accomplishment of the student.



Nurturing

Dr Adutwum stressed the importance of nurturing and showcasing students’ talents to the world. He said such performances would help create opportunities for them to excel and contribute to the accelerated development of the country and humanity in general.

The minister outlined plans to enhance the vision of educational institutions for the betterment of the country's education system.

Appreciation

The Managing Director of Galaxy International School, Mehmet Akmermer, expressed gratitude to the minister for the warm reception accorded management of the school during the meeting.

He said it was significant to foster collaboration between the government and educational institutions to ensure academic excellence.

Mr Akmermer said the school was known for its emphasis on social values and academic rigour, and produced students who perform well not only academically, but also in extracurricular activities.

“With state-of-the-art facilities and a focus on holistic development, the school remains a beacon of educational excellence in the region,” he added.