Sunyani: UENR student killed in suspected robbery attack

Apr - 17 - 2024

A suspected robbery attack targeting students of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani on Tuesday has resulted in the death of one student.

The incident happened around 7p.m. near Boffourkrom in the Sunyani West Municipality on Tuesday.

Several students were injured.

The injured students have since received medical attention at local health facilities and have since been discharged.

Authorities at the University confirmed that one suspect has been apprehended by the Sunyani police in connection with the incident.

In a press release signed by the Deputy Registrar of the University Relations Office, Alfred Appiah, the University's management acknowledged the incident and expressed condolences to the affected student's family.

The attack took place as Level 300 and 400 BSc Renewable Energy Engineering students were returning from a field trip at the Bui Power Authority (BPA) in the Banda District, where they were ambushed by unknown assailants.

"The University Management wishes to inform the general public and parents that an unfortunate incident happened yesterday, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 7:00 pm as a group of armed robbers attacked some Level 300 and 400 BSc Renewable Energy Engineering students during their return from a field trip to the Bui Power Authority," the release stated.

The university is providing counseling services to the affected students and pledged to keep the public informed with updates as necessary.

Furthermore, the University urged neighboring communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police for appropriate action.