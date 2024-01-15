Farmers trained in seed production under youth programme

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Jan - 15 - 2024 , 06:06

Sixty-seven farmers in the Volta Region have undergone training to be equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to become seed producers under the Youth Entrepreneurship in Seed System Programme (YESSPRO).

The training, which took place at Vakpo and Ho, the regional capital, aims to empower youth farmers, young farmers, particularly women, by providing them with the support they require to become seed producers and contribute to national food security.

It was facilitated by an agricultural solutions company, Newage Agric Solutions Limited, in collaboration with Greenland Seeds Limited and the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Department (PPRSD) of the Ministry of Food Agriculture (MOFA).

YESSPRO, an initiative under The Harnessing Agricultural Productivity and Prosperity for Youth (HAPPY) Programme, is a co-created and consortium-managed project that seeks to transform the rice, soybean, tomato, and poultry value chains in Ghana with Agri-Impact Limited as the PMU.

The training programme focused on equipping the participants with the necessary technical know-how and skills required for seed production.

It covered various aspects of seed production, including seed selection, handling, storage, and quality control measures.

Participants were also educated on the importance of producing certified seeds to ensure the production of high-quality grains for farmers within the Volta Region and beyond.

Speaking about the significance of the YESSPRO initiative, the General Manager of Newage Agric Solutions Limited, Martin Tettey Nartey, emphasised the importance of youth involvement in agricultural activities.

"Youth engagement in agriculture is crucial for the sustainable development of the sector.

Through YESSPRO, we aim to empower young farmers to become seed producers and contribute to the overall growth and food security of our nation.

By producing certified seeds, these youth farmers will not only meet the demands of local farmers but also contribute to the national food security agenda,” he said.

The collaboration between Newage Agric Solutions Limited, Greenland Seeds Limited, and PPRSD highlights the multi-stakeholder approach required to build a robust seed production system in Ghana.

The active involvement of both private sector and regulatory bodies ensures the implementation of best practices and adherence to quality standards in the seeds industry.

The youth farmers under training expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the YESSPRO training programme.

Great initiative

One of the beneficiaries, Precious Anani, lauded the organisers for coming up with the programme, describing it as a great initiative.

“This training has opened up new avenues for us as young farmers.

We now have the skills and knowledge to produce high-quality seeds, which will not only benefit us, but also contribute to the agricultural development of our region and country."