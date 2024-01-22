Cyber Security Authority warns public of uptick in job scams

Kester Aburam Korankye Jan - 22 - 2024 , 05:36

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has warned the public to be warry of new techniques being employed in job scams.

The authority said for this month alone, it had received reports of 15 cases which had resulted in the victims losing over GH¢124,000.

Scheme

A statement issued by the authority stated that, the modus operandi of the scammers involved sending unsolicited messages through various platforms such as SMS, emails, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

The messages pose as job recruiters offering remote or part-time high-paying roles that involve digital tasks such as liking social media posts and giving referrals to friends.

Interested individuals are then directed to interact with the recruiters via a link embedded in the unsolicited message.

Upon engaging with the recruiters, victims are asked to sign up on a portal for available positions and manage assigned tasks and earnings.

Initially, victims are paid small sums for completing tasks, but they are later requested to make cash deposits to be assigned more lucrative tasks.

However, once substantial deposits are made, victims are locked out of their accounts and prevented from contacting the scammers, without receiving the promised large payouts.

Recommendations

In light of these incidents, the CSA has issued several recommendations to the public.

They have advised individuals to be cautious of unsolicited messages offering job opportunities and to be skeptical of high-paying jobs that require minimal work.

Additionally, the CSA statement urged people to verify job advertisements directly with the company's official website or contact information and to avoid sharing personal or financial information unless certain of the employer's legitimacy.

The CSA emphasised the importance of being wary of poor grammar, spelling mistakes, or unprofessional communication in job advertisements and encourages individuals to exercise vigilance when encountering such offers.