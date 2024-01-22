Kwahu Nkwatiahene swears to Kwahumanhene - Ceremony ends 7-year chieftaincy dispute

Isaac Akwetey-Okunor Jan - 22 - 2024 , 05:55

Nana Boamah Ayiripe III has sworn the oath of allegiance and office to Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, to affirm his legitimacy as the Chief of Kwahu Nkwatia, and also as the Sanaahene of the Kwahu Traditional Council.



The ceremony brought a closure to the seven-year chieftaincy dispute at Kwahu Nkwatia in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.

As tradition and custom demanded, it became imperative and obligatory for the elders of Kwahu Nkwatia to get a royal to ascend the throne after the demise of Nana Atuobi Yiadom IV in 2016 after his 60 years reign.

Two respected individuals, namely Samuel Boamah Danso, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KOFSAM Pharmacy, and Nana Yaw Asante, were nominated and selected for the respected Kwahu Nkwatia stool.

Mr Danso was later nominated and installed as Chief of Nkwatia in October 2020 with the stool name Nana Boamah Ayiripe III by the then Queen mother, Nana Agyeiwaa Kodie II; the Krontihene of Nkwatia, Nana Odei Tutu Ababio, and a section of elders and kingmakers.

In an interesting twist, the same Queen mother, Nana Agyeiwaa Kodie, who initially played a key role in the installation of Nana Boamah, in the company of nine others, made a quick U-turn to later challenge the legitimacy of Nana Boamah.

The queenmother and her cohorts dragged Nana Boamah and the elders to the Judicial Committee of the Kwahu Traditional Council, but the latter ruled against the then applicants, namely Nana Agyeiwaa Kodie II and the nine others.

Not satisfied with the ruling, Nana Agyeiwaa Kodie II and the nine others proceeded to the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs to seek redress.

This time round, the ruling went in favour of Nana Agyeiwaa Kodie II and the nine others, a situation that compelled Nana Boamah and his elders to also proceed to the National House of Chiefs for an appeal.

Final determination

A five-member committee, chaired by Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, constituted by the National House of Chiefs, to bring final determination of the case, unanimously pronounced judgment in favour of the applicants, Nana Boamah Ayiripe III and elders, including Nana Kissi Tuasakyi, Nana Osei Antwi Boasiako II, Nana Birifa Dankwah II, Nana Birwah Kyerewaa, and Nana Sarfo Kantanka II.

Other members of the committee were Osagyefo Kwame Akounu X, Togbega Patamia Dzekley VII, Nana Mprah Besemuna III, and Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II.

The 10 respondents were Nana Agyeiwaa Kodie II, Nana Agyekum Benefo II, Nana Akuamoah Dwamena II, Nana Obuor Gyan II, Nana Kissi Boadum II, Nana Kwasi Mireku Nyampong II, Nana Kofi Opoku Danso II, Nana Baa Oware II, and Nana Yaw Asante.

Judicial Committee

On Friday, November 24, 2023, the Judicial Committee of the National House of Chiefs unanimously pronounced the applicants, namely Nana Boamah Ayiripe III and his elders, as rightful occupants of the Nkwatia throne.

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, popularly known as Memenda Dapaa in the Akan calendar, Nana Boamah Ayiripe III, together with his elders, appeared before Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, to swear the oath of allegiance and office to affirm his legitimacy as the Chief of Kwahu Nkwatia.

On Sunday, January 7, 2024, which was Akwasidae Nana Boamah Ayiripe III, and his elders organised an interdenominational thanksgiving church service at Nkwatia in the Kwahu East District to give thanks to the Almighty God for his guidance and protection.

Addressing the gathering, Nana Boamah Ayiripe III, called for unity among the people and also called on his contenders to come on board to push the development of the area since development thrived in unity and peace.

The Nkawkaw Area Head for the Church of Pentecost, Prophet Foster K. Aniakwaa, who was the guest speaker for the occasion, called on all and sundry to make the development of Nkwatia a priority.

He used the occasion to advise politicians to stop giving money to the electorate to vote for them. He urged the electorate to remember that they were short-changing their destiny by collecting money and voting for the wrong person.

Residents of the area expressed their joy over the swearing-in ceremony, bringing to an end the long-standing chieftaincy dispute which had destroyed life and property in the area.