New trains expected in Ghana mid Feb 2024

Graphic.com.gh Jan - 22 - 2024 , 04:41

In some photos shared on Twitter (X) on Friday, the Deputy Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar showed the new trains the government has procured for railway transport in Ghana.

The first units of 12 trains for the Ghana Railways Company is to operate both regional and long-distance lines.

Procured from Poland, they are expected to be in Ghana by the middle of February 2024.