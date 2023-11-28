CIHRM confers honorary fellow on Energy Minister

Justice Agbenorsi & Rhoda Amponsah Nov - 28 - 2023 , 06:51

The Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana (CIHRM) has conferred on the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, a fellow of the institute.

It is in recognition of his contribution towards the institute's elevation to chartered status in 2018 when he was a Minister of Education.

Also, the minister was honoured for his efforts toward the birth of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management Ghana Act, 2020 (Act 1020), and continuous interest in issues concerning human resource development in the country.

It is the highest status to be conferred on an accomplished individual by the CIHRM.

Honour

The minister was adorned with a sash and was presented with a certificate and a memento at a ceremony held at the GNAT Hall in Accra last Thursday.

During his tenure as the Minister of Education, Dr Prempeh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South constituency, helped the advancement of four institutions to chartered status.

They are Chartered Institute of Taxation Ghana; Chartered Institute of Bankers; Chartered Institute of Marketing and the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Conferment

The President of CIHRM, Dr Edward Kwapong, explained that the honour was a testimony of Dr Prempeh’s proven strategic abilities, personnel management expertise and contribution to the practice of HR in Ghana.

“As you tread on the earth may you remember that our thoughts and prayers are with you as the preserver of the dignity of the institute,” he said.

Describing the minister as an embodiment of passion for performance, the president further urged the minister to continue advancing the cause of human resource practitioners in the country.

That, he said, would help reduce labour unrest and contribute to the ultimate development of the country.

Dr Prempeh expressed gratitude to the institute for recognising his contribution during his time at the Ministry of Education.

He said for a country to develop, it was imperative for it to enhance its human resource adding: “Natural resources don’t develop a country it is the human resource that champions development”.

As a believer of human resource management, the minister recounted how he introduced the teacher profession allowance after introducing the licensure exams and recruitment aptitude test for teachers.

A council member of CIHRM, Florence Hutchful, who chaired the ceremony, commended Dr Prempeh for his hard work and dedication over the past years.