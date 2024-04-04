Bank of Africa supports Muslim community during Ramadan

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Apr - 04 - 2024 , 09:46

The Bank of Africa (BoA) has donated assorted items and money to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, to support the Muslim community during this year’s holy month of Ramadan.

The items included bags of rice, gallons of oil, cartons of milk, soft drinks, boxes of tea and cartons of Milo, among others. The donation was made last Sunday, on the premises of the Islamic Cleric’s Palace in Accra.

Delegation

It was led by the Managing Director (MD) of the bank, Abderrahmane Belbachir, who was accompanied by a delegation of management and staff. The gesture was followed by an iftar (the meal eaten by Muslims to break their fast after sunset every day during Ramadan).

It served as an opportunity for the company to engage and connect with both current and prospective customers and provided a platform to build strong business networks. Mr Belbachir said the BoA was proud of its tradition of always supporting the Muslim community during Ramadan and praying for health, happiness and prosperity for Muslims and all Ghanaians.

“We are a bank that serves all types of customers and doesn’t differentiate between any community we serve. But of course, as a company that comes from Morocco, we have special thinking for our Muslim customers, particularly during the special month of Ramadan,” he intimated.

He iterated that Ramadan was a time of reflection, spiritual growth and generosity. “As we gather here tonight, surrounded by the spirit of unity and compassion, let us take a moment to appreciate the blessings of this sacred month and the opportunity it presents for personal and collective renewal.

“As we break our fast together this evening, let us not forget those who are less fortunate and may not have the means to celebrate Ramadan in the same way. Let us remember to extend a helping hand to those in need,” he added.

The BoA MD further asserted that as a banking institution, they were committed to financing the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector because they recognised it as the engine of the Ghanaian economy.

Chief Imam

The Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, in expressing his gratitude for the items, explained that the items would go a long way to strengthen the Chief Imam’s capacity to support a large number of people who depended on him.

“We hope that the blessings we get from this month of Ramadan will really impact the entire Bank of Africa from the MD and management down to the lowest person within the ranks of the staff individually and as a whole,” he said.

He added that such gestures inspired and attracted potential clients towards the bank because the Muslim community was continually expanding in terms of business and financial potential so there was the need to establish a relationship that young Muslim business people would find the best business partner in the Bank of Africa.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Ghana, Imane Ouaadil, said that the spirit of Ramadan was a beacon of hope, a reminder of our shared humanity, particularly during recent times when many on the African continent were facing ongoing conflicts, displacement and permanent fear.

“Sadly enough, even in this holy month, our Muslim brothers and sisters in Gaza continue to endure seemingly endless sufferings. More than 32,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, many of whom were children,” she said.