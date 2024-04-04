Access Bank, Horseman Shoes partner to empower shoemakers

Juliet Akyaa Safo Apr - 04 - 2024 , 09:52

Access Bank Ghana PLC has partnered with indigenous shoe manufacturer, Horseman Shoes, to extend the reach of its “Sandal More for A Better Tomorrow” initiative launched last year.

The initiative is aimed at promoting innovative upcycling of used car tyres into eco-friendly, durable school sandals for underprivileged children and promoting environmental sustainability.

Last year, the company donated 1000 eco-friendly sandals to ten schools across five regions in the country out of the 13,000 it seeks to donate in the next three to five years.

Partnership

The Business Banking Group Head at Access Bank, Kafui Bimpe, said the bank also aimed to empower the shoemaking industry, foster employment opportunities for artisans and turn waste into wealth.

“At Access Bank, we are firm believers in the power of collaboration to effect positive change in our communities. “This partnership not only underscores our commitment to the local shoemaking sector but also solidifies our position as the preferred financial partner for our stakeholders,” he said.

He expressed the bank’s commitment to sustainability, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals four and 12, which emphasise quality and inclusive education, and responsible production and consumption respectively.

Capacity Building

He stressed that the initiative seeks to build capacities in the shoemaking industry in the country. “Through this collaboration, Access Bank will provide training and resources to empower local artisans in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region, enabling them to hone their skills and compete globally, thus creating value for themselves,” he said.

He added that their support encompassed financial and non-financial aid, including workshops, small and medium enterprises (SME) engagement sessions, access to finance and other tailored initiatives benefiting over 500 local shoemakers.

“We recognise the importance of converting waste into opportunities for prosperity. Through innovative recycling methods like this initiative, we aim to mitigate environmental pollution while unlocking economic prospects for the communities we serve,” he said.



SDGs

He said their partnership with Horseman Shoes was a testament to the bank's commitment to sustainability, exemplified by its Go-Green and Advance Africa initiatives, which support entrepreneurs and champion waste-to-wealth endeavours.

“Through this collaboration, Access Bank reaffirms its commitment to eco-friendly materials and sustainable practices, minimising our environmental impact and nurturing a greener future for generations to come.”

He pledged the bank’s commitment to continue to support quality and inclusive education through the continuous provision of sandals to underprivileged children. “I extend heartfelt gratitude to Horseman Shoes for their dedication to creating a brighter future and promoting sustainable development,” he said.