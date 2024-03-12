AIMS Ghana Mastercard Scholars give back to Ledzorkuku- Krowor Schools

Emmanuel Quaye Mar - 12 - 2024 , 11:41

Scholars from the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme at the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) Ghana engaged with students from the Mantey Tsuru Presby J.H.S. and the O’Reilly S.H.S. in the Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipality as part of their community give-back initiative.

The 8th Cohort of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars programme aimed to dispel the misconception that mathematics and STEM-related courses are inherently difficult due to their abstract nature. Instead, they aimed to inspire students to embrace mathematics and consider pursuing careers in the field.



According to the Programme Manager in charge of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at AIMS Ghana, Beauty Beatrice Kwawu, the Mastercard Foundation in collaboration with partners like the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) identifies talented young people and empowers them with a sense of purpose and a commitment to improving the lives of others through the Scholars program.



The Scholars initiated their community give-back at the Mantey Tsuru Presby Junior High School from February 12 to February 13. The visitation concluded with another session at the renowned O’Reilly Senior High School on February 15.



On his part, the Headmaster of Mantey Tsuru Presby J.H.S., Mr Gershom Osei Akoto, expressed gratitude on behalf of the school, commending AIMS Ghana for enabling the Mastercard Foundation Scholars to visit his school.

He praised the Scholars for their commitment to the teaching project describing the visit as timely and helpful.

He said the activities carried out with the students would encourage them to develop an interest in the study of mathematics and science.

A student of O’Reilly SHS, Yasmine Animah, acknowledged that the exercise had made it easier for her to understand mathematics education.



“The truth is I am very happy that your institution (AIMS Ghana) visited us. We were told that today we would learn how exciting mathematics is and indeed we did. Based on the sessions, I learned that maths is not all about finding x within an equation. I was inspired by our engagements and now I recognize that Mathematics is not only practical, but can be used in so many subject areas, and features in various aspects of our lives!” she said.

Students from the Mantey Tsuru Presby Junior High School

The scholars shared simple and practical ways of learning mathematics and engaged in activities relating to the study of mathematics while motivating students to pursue careers in mathematics and science. The current cohort of Scholars comprises 33 scholars, including 12 women, representing 10 African countries such as Malawi, Uganda, DRC, Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Cameroon, Zambia, and Algeria.



Through the various approaches, the scholars highlighted the diverse applications of mathematics in all STEM-related fields and everyday activities. They stressed that learning mathematics does not limit students to becoming mere teachers.

Dorcas Olanike Agboola, a Scholars' Council representative stated “We were pleased that, at the end of the exercise, the students expressed their intention to make a conscious effort to apply the strategies unveiled during the project when studying mathematics and STEM-related topics to excel in their academic pursuits” she stressed.

It would be recalled that an orientation was organised for the new cohort of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars on November 2, 2023, where the Scholars were briefed on the objectives of the Scholars Program and informed about the expectations from the Mastercard Foundation and AIMS. The orientation was facilitated by the Program Manager, Beauty Beatrice Kwawu and was attended by a team from the Mastercard Foundation Ghana office.

AIMS, recognized as a UNESCO Category II Centre of Excellence in 2018, stands as a Pan-African network of Centres of Excellence for post-graduate training in mathematical sciences, research, and public engagement in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.



