Africa Legal Associates joins international alliance

Apr - 24 - 2024

A Ghanaian law firm, Africa Legal Associates (ALA), has become the local partner of the ALP International Practice Group, an alliance of legal firms across Africa.

In a statement it issued, ALA described the feat as a privilege and honour, stressing that it remained committed to creating a significant legal footprint of expertise across the continent.

“ALA is a full-service Pan-African firm with market-leading capabilities in various sectors and in-depth knowledge and experience. ALP NG & Co. is a commercial law firm that brings together legal, business and policy expertise that underscores Africa's growth,” the statement jointly signed by the Managing Partner of Africa Law Practice NG & Company (ALP NG & Co.) in Nigeria, Atinuke Odofin, and Nana Adjoa Hackman, Managing Partner of ALA, added.

The statement intimated that the entity’s shared values of integrity, pragmatism and diversity would ensure a seamless offering of professional services and solutions across the African continent.

“We will continue to serve our clients on this growing continentally connected professional legal services platform with a wider global reach”. “ALP International Practice Group comprises specialists who work with leading technology providers to modernise legal functions across organisations while championing the emerging AfCFTA,” the statement explained.

Background

The alliance started in July 2016, when a number of law firms entered into formal arrangements to form the ALP International Practice Group across Africa. This alliance has grown as of March 2024 with Africa Legal Associates (ALA) becoming the ALP International Partner in Ghana.

Together with ALP NG & Co., ALP Advocates Uganda, ALP Kenya and ALP Tanzania (Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania are together ALP East Africa) , with Rwanda joining soon. “We create a significant legal footprint of expertise across Africa. We are all privileged and honoured to have this esteemed firm joining the group,” the statement affirmed.