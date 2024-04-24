Food fair lights up Otumfuo’s 25th anniversary

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Apr - 24 - 2024 , 09:49

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in partnership with the Asanteman Queen Mothers Association and the Public Service Workers Union, has organised a food fair as part of activities to mark the 25th anniversary celebration of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The event highlighted the unique importance and culinary heritage of the region. The fair formed part of activities of Feast Ghana, which is being promoted by GTA and some partners to showcase Ghana's cultural diversity and local foods.

The event is on the theme: “Flavours of Ghana, celebrating Ghana’s cultural Diversity through Food,” and would be climaxed on May 1, 2024 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The objective is to get hotels and restaurants in the country to put local foods on their menu.

Local foods

Speaking at the event, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, called on the traditional leaders to help document the rich Asante food to ensure that the dishes did not get lost.

She said there should be a book of recipes of local cuisines to preserve them and ensure that future generations benefited from it. Mrs Osei-Opare said such a recipe book could also help the restaurants to serve local food on their menu, thereby promoting local culinary.

The Minister designate of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, said it was necessary that the country deliberately promoted its local foods as part of efforts to promote tourism.

He said culinary tourism could also promote the tourism industry in the country and attract more tourists to Ghana.