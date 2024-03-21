Academic City University holds annual Tech Expo

Daily Graphic Mar - 21 - 2024 , 07:24

The Dean of Students and Community Affairs of Academic City University College, Dr Abena Engmann, has called for the establishment of a manufacturing facility that develops locally made, cost effective medical devices for the country and beyond Africa.

She said there was the need for government, industry and academia to collaborate and work together to drive innovation in the healthcare sector.

Event

She made this known when the Academic City University College hosted its annual Tech Expo to explore the forefront of healthcare technology and delve into the latest technological advancements and groundbreaking ideas within the healthcare domain.

The Tech Expo, which is an initiative of Academic City’s Robotics Club and the Technology and Entrepreneurship Centre, reinforced the university’s commitment to provide students with the opportunity to showcase their skills and connect with industry leaders.

Dubbed: “Innovations Shaping the Future of Health Care," it aimed to showcase various technological breakthroughs poised to reshape the healthcare landscape.

The event saw students from high schools and universities present their inventive projects, cutting-edge research and visionary ideas to foster an environment of collaboration and innovation.

Participating institutions included Ashesi University, Valley View University, the University of Ghana, Aburi Girls Senior High School (SHS), Mfantsipim School, Morning Star SHS, Accra

Academy, PRESEC Legon, Applied Technology Institute, Okuapeman SHS and St Augustine's College.

Also, in attendance were some key industry players such as Access Bank, ALX Ghana, Health Essentials, Makelab, Arm Engage, Makerspace and Roman Ridge Traditional Chinese Clinic.

Support

Highlighting Academic City's contributions to developing prototypes of innovative medical devices such as ventilators, drip stands and electric wheelchairs, Dr Engmann urged government and industry to support the students to bring those devices into the market.

The President of the Academic City Robotics Club, Levi Soudi, expressed the hope that the event would help change the narrative of innovation in the healthcare system.