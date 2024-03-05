Academic City organises career fair for students

Daily Graphic Mar - 05 - 2024 , 09:50

The Academic City University College in Accra has hosted the 2024 career fair to prepare its students for the job market world which saw over 50 top multinational and indigenous companies participating.

The fair provided opportunity for the university’s highly skilled students to learn more about the job market and connect with employers who are actively seeking the right candidates for internship recruitment opportunities.

Since the inaugural fair in 2019, the university’s graduates' employment rate and the availability of internship opportunities for current students have increased exponentially. Presently, the university's statistics show that 94 per cent of graduated students are currently employed or pursuing advanced education.

Proactive initiatives

This success is attributed to the proactive initiatives spearheaded by the Career Services Department, offering a range of career counseling and job-readiness programmes to ensure students are well-prepared and capable of effectively communicating their skills to potential employers.

In addition to meeting with potential employers, students also participated in career-related workshops.

These sessions are designed to provide students with the tools and resources they need to succeed in their job search and future careers.

Speaking at the fair, the Career Services Manager at Academic City, Emmanuel Woyome, said the university remained focused on providing world-class education that aligned with industry expectations.

He said the university's rigorous and cutting-edge curriculum guarantees that its graduates are prepared to face complex issues, promote innovation, and make a positive impact in their respective fields.

Participants

Mr Woyome expressed excitement about the number and calibre of companies that participated in the fair, emphasising the significance of internships within the university curriculum, making the career fair an integral part of the university’s activities.

"I was pleased to see students actively engaging employers for internships, part-time jobs, and full-time employment.

Our graduates are equipped with the right tools and mindset to excel in the job market," he added.

A level 300 Computer Engineering student, Beata Nhyira Ackun, remarked, "There are numerous opportunities, and it was great speaking to employers.

Our Career Services outfit does an excellent job connecting with employers.

I am hopeful to secure a job right after school."