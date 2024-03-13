70th anniversary of TAMASCO Cadet Corps launched

The 70th anniversary of the Cadet Corps of Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO) has been launched in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital.

The event was on the theme: "Cadet Corps at 70 — Celebrating excellence, inspiring future generations."

It was the first pre-tertiary school in the country to establish a cadet corps, and has, therefore, produced many distinguished military officers who have served in various stratas of the army and other security services.

The occasion did not only mark a significant milestone in the history of the premier secondary school in the northern part of the country but also celebrated the enduring legacy of excellence the cadet corps had embodied over the decades.

The climax of the anniversary is scheduled for May 25, 2024.

Values

The Northern Regional Director of Education, Hajia Katumi Natogmah, who performed the launch, said the success story of TAMASCO resonated with the values that the cadet corps instilled in its members.

“Through discipline, teamwork and dedication, the cadet corps has not only shaped the character of countless young men and women but has also served as a beacon of inspiration for future generations.

“As we reflect on the rich heritage of the cadet corps, let us also look towards the future with optimism and determination.

“Let us continue to nurture the spirit of excellence in our youth, empowering them to overcome challenges and seize opportunities with confidence and integrity,” she said.

The director commended all those who have contributed to the successes chalked up by the cadet corps over the years, adding “may the cadet corps continue to thrive and inspire generations to come”.

The Tamale Branch Chairman of the Old Students Association, Alhaji I.B. Seidu, also acknowledged the significant contribution of members to the development of the country, adding that, “we have indeed, paid our dues to our school and mother Ghana”.

Headmaster

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Mohammed Yakubu Mustapha, said TAMASCO was established in 1951, some 73 years ago, as the first secondary school in northern Ghana.

He said three years after its establishment, the school’s management, in collaboration with the then colonial government, saw the need to establish a cadet corps which turned out to be the first of its kind in pre-tertiary schools in the country.

It was officially inaugurated in February, 1954.

“Our cadet corps has stood the test of time since its establishment; it has nurtured and instilled in our products a sense of discipline, moral uprightness, physical and mental fitness, cooperation, collaboration and 'team-mateship'.

“We really need to celebrate this achievement! Cadetting forms part of the most enviable co-curriculum activity of our great school.

“The school has nurtured many past students who have excelled in the forces as their career paths while many more continue to render enviable services in all aspects of human endeavour, both in the country and abroad,” Mr Mustapha said.

Some former cadets

Some military officers, who were members of the school’s cadet corps, are Air-Vice Marshal Michael Samson-Oje (retd), a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF);

Lt. General Joshua Amidu (retd), a former Chief of Defence Staff of GAF; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu and a former Inspector-General of Police, B. A. Yakubu.

Others include Col. Amadu D. Iddisah (retd), who was the first Cadet Sergeant and Col. Roger Felli (retd); Col. Thomas Abdulai Ibrahim (retd).