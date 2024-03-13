Finding lasting solution to perennial flooding crucial — Rev. Dr Wengam

Diana Mensah

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Dr Stephen Wengam, has called for a lasting solution to the perennial flooding in the cities and other parts of the country.

He said to find a solution to the problem, more education on climate change and the consequences of environmental indiscipline or environmental bankruptcy must be intensified on all fronts.

Rev. Wengam made the call at a press conference to hand over relief items worth $20,000 from the Convoy of Hope, an American faith-based non-profit humanitarian and disaster organisation, to the Assemblies of God, Ghana, for flood victims in North Tongu in the Volta Region.

The items were 200 bags of rice, 200 bags of beans, 100 gallons of vegetable cooking oil, 100 cartons of tomato paste, 200 bags of maize, canned fish, 50 cakes of soap and other essentials.

Igniting hope

The General Superintendent thanked the Convoy of Hope organisation, which was associated with Assemblies of God worldwide, for igniting hope in the flood victims through its generosity.

"This handsome donation complements humanitarian gestures by the Assemblies of God church, as well as its ministries, departments and agencies,” he said.

He said the donation also coincided with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Convoy of Hope in Sacramento, California, USA.

"We note with the highest sense of pride that the scope and impact of its operations have left an indelible trace in many parts of the globe whenever an urgent humanitarian duty called,” he said.

Rev. Wengam further stated that in the spirit of Oliver Twist, Assemblies of God, Ghana, “takes the opportunity to knock on the doors of the Convoy of Hope once more for Ghana to be considered for entrepreneurial training for women and girls in rural communities.

He said owing to climate change, the script had flipped as the rains poured in torrents without notice.

He, therefore, urged the authorities and NGOs to act with urgency to alleviate the plight of the flood victims, especially those in the island communities now residing in tents at the Agbetikpo Basic School in North Tongu.

The Executive Director of AG Care-Ghana, Ernest N. Asigri, who took delivery of the items from Rev. Wengam, said the items would be distributed to 200 households at Battoir in the North Tongu Municipality.